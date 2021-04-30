As we rush to the nearest restaurant or pub it’s worth remembering that there’s not a meal or drink that can’t be improved by the accompaniment of a fantastic backdrop. Here are six of Scotland’s finest pubs with views.

1.The Pierhouse

Port Appin, Loch Linnhe

Tucked away on the shores of Loch Linnhe, The Pierhouse boasts sweeping views across to the Isles of Lismore and Mull.

The charming original building dates by to the 19th century when it was a stopping-off point for steam vessels travelling between Oban and Fort William. Now a small hotel and seafood restaurant, its menus include Argyll langoustines and mussels, alongside oysters from Loch Creran. Take a seat on the terrace or find a place on the newly-created outdoor decking area for dinner and drinks this summer.

Watch the ferry cross the tranquil loch, set against the hills of Morvern and Ballachulish, with Ben Nevis to the north.

pierhousehotel.co.uk

2. Cold Town House

Grassmarket, Edinburgh

The microbrewery headquarters of Cold Town Beer occupies the former site of the Robertson Memorial Church at Grassmarket. The name takes inspiration from the old Calton Hill Brewery in Edinburgh – the first to brew lager in the UK in 1835.

Alongside craft ales and pilsners, you will find Neopolitan pizza and bottles of prosecco. The main attraction is a roof terrace dominated by the sight of Edinburgh Castle looming above. Book your spot and place your order at the converted vintage Citroën van in this lofty beer garden.

coldtownhouse.co.uk

3. The Taybank

Dunkeld

Situated along the edge of the River Tay in Dunkeld is local landmark The Taybank – a pub, restaurant, cocktail bar, hotel, and beer garden.

The white hotel is hard to miss and boasts one of the largest and most popular beer gardens in Perthshire. With large overhead tents, spacious picnic tables, fire pits, and a public car park directly beside the beer garden, it’s a firm favourite for both locals and tourists alike.

The Taybank is no stranger to annual events including regular craft markets, live music and small festivals. Soaking in the atmosphere as the River Tay flows gently by in the summer sunshine is sheer bliss. The Taybank will be open from April 26 and tables will be appointed on a first-come, first-served basis.

thetaybank.co.uk

4. Badachro Inn

Gairloch

Positioned over the beautiful Badachro Bay, and with an extensive list of guest ales, over 50 varieties of malt whisky and a fine selection of wine, the Badachro Inn by Gairloch ticks all the boxes.

The inn, restaurant and bar utilise the rural serene location to great effect, thanks to an outside decking area on the banks of the bay. Visitors and locals can enjoy a meal and drink outside while appreciating the view of the bay sailing boats, lush green countryside and nearby working jetty.

During lockdown, Badachro diversified by converting a Rice trailer horsebox into a wood-fired pizza oven, which guests can enjoy over the summer. Badachro Inn will be open for the season from May 1 and advanced booking is strongly advised – the inn is also family and pet friendly.

badachroinn.com

5. The Ship Inn

Elie, Fife

We could hardly compile a list of scenic beer gardens without mentioning The Ship Inn at Elie.

One of the most popular pubs in the picturesque East Neuk of Fife, The Ship Inn is renowned for its seaside outdoor seating area, offering a wonderful panorama over the expanse of Elie beach.

Cricket fans will enjoy the opportunity to watch the pub’s very own cricket team play on the sand during the summer while the gastropub menu proves a hit with even the fussiest of eaters. A must-visit if you are in the area.

shipinn.scot

6. The Steamboat Inn

Carsethorn, Dumfries

Hidden in a rural corner of Dumfriesshire, The Steamboat Inn isn’t particularly well-known when it comes to Scottish scenic pubs.

But it should be with its beer garden that sits right on the edge of a wonderfully quiet beach, the sea almost within touching distance of the tables. The pub is dog friendly too, and your canine companion will love running around on the sand while you sit back and enjoy the views of the Solway Firth.

Covid safety precautions are taken seriously by the staff and, to top it all off, the food is delicious and offers great value for money.

thesteamboatinn.co.uk