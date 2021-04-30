The independent public inquiry into the death of Sheku Bayoh, who was restrained by police in Fife, is progressing with “focus and determination”, its chairman has said.

Lord Bracadale gave an update on the inquiry on Friday just a few days before the sixth anniversary of Skeku's death.

The 32-year-old died in May 2015 while being held by officers who were responding to a call in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

His family claimed race played a part in his death and criticised the subsequent investigation.

An inquiry into his death was announced in November 2019 by Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf, which opened in November 2020.

The family of Sheku Bayoh are core participants in the inquiry into his death (Jane Barlow/PA)

In a video message on Friday, Lord Bracadale said: “I am acutely aware that almost six years have passed since the death of Sheku Bayoh and, consequently, a lengthy period of time has elapsed without his family receiving answers to fundamental questions.

“I want to assure them, and all who have interest in the inquiry, that we are moving forward with focus and determination.”

Public hearings will be held at Capital House in central Edinburgh, although it is not yet possible to say when they will take place.

Lord Bracadale described how work is already under way on the framework document, which will work through the terms of reference of the inquiry in detailed chapters, including the cause of death, post-incident management, liaison with the family and race.

Core participants in the inquiry are the family of Mr Bayoh including his two sons, Police Scotland Chief Constable Iain Livingstone and a number of officers and retired officers from the force.

The Lord Advocate, the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner, the Scottish Police Federation and the Coalition for Racial Equality and Rights will also take part.

Lord Bracadale said: “I am confident that working in this collaborative way will ensure that everyone involved will have the opportunity to engage with the work of the inquiry.”

Lord Bracadale urged anyone who believes they have information relevant to the inquiry to make contact via the website https://www.shekubayohinquiry.scot/.