Fewer than 200 fresh cases of coronavirus have been identified in Scotland in the past 24 hours for the second day running
Scottish Government statistics have revealed that 191 positive coronavirus tests have been recorded since Thursday - a slight rise of 13 on the day before.
There were no additional death of someone who tested positive for the disease within the past 28 days has been registered, meaning the death toll under this measure remains 7,659.
Separate figures from National Records of Scotland, which count the number where Covid-19 was mentioned on a death certificate, put the toll at 10,078 deaths up to 25 April.
Due to the ongoing Scottish parliament election, the First Minister did not appear in a televised briefing.
Out of the 18,500 new tests which that reported results, 1.1% were positive, lower than the 5% the World Health Organisation (WHO) believes indicates a pandemic is coming under control.
According to the latest statistics, the vaccination programme has now administered 2,802,152 first doses, while 1,224,861 have received a second.
A total of 67 people remain in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, a fall of three, while nine people are in intensive care, also a drop of three.
Of these, ten have been in ICU for longer than 28 days.
