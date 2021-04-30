ABSURD though it may be, never underestimate the power of the British - or more specifically English - class system.
Mired in sleaze and scandal, Boris Johnson nows finds himself navigating a minefield of class politics. Quite fitting for an old Etonian. While preferential treatment for ministers’ buddies over Covid contracts and comments about bodies piling up during pandemic should be enough to end the career of any Prime Minister - even in the careless, negligent corridors of Westminster - it’s ‘Flatgate’ which is really dealing damage to Johnson.
Enquiries into allegations that Johnson received a £58,000 loan from a Tory donor to redecorate his Downing Street flat could - should? - finish Johnson off. But Johnson is like one of those life forms that clings onto the side of underwater volcanic vents - he can survive just about anything. So don’t bet your life savings on Flatgate as Johnson’s finale. We’ve seen many worse scandals in perennially rotten Westminster come and go.
To read the rest of this analysis, sign up to The Herald's new political newsletter, Unspun, and get unrivalled political analysis in your inbox every day at 6pm.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.