A RECORD-BREAKING audience of more than 11 million viewers are expected to tune into the finale for Line Of Duty on Sunday.

But, Kelly Macdonald, who acts as DSI Jo Davidson, said that she will not be among them.

The 45-year-old admitted she had to do some "binging" to catch up with the complex storylines before she started filming when she spoke on BBC 6 Music this morning.

But when host Lauren Laverne asked her if she would be tuning in to Sunday night's hugely anticipated finale, Kelly said: "Hell, no!"

She added: "I watched the first episode. It's not like I don't ever watch anything that I've done.

"It's just the last year and everything it entailed, it was just a bit too much for me.

"I thought I could watch it, I tried to watch it, and it turns out I can't watch it.

"I just know how many people are watching. It's so much pressure. I feel like I didn't put enough thought into it before I signed on.

"The cast have been great, they've been the ones who've been in touch. Adrian [Dunbar] said 'do you see now how big it's become?'"

The award-winning Scottish actress only joined the popular police corruption drama for the sixth and latest season as dodgy Detective Superintendent Jo Davidson.

Kelly said she had tried catching up on the previous series before filming, adding: "I hadn't watched Line Of Duty until I was offered the part, and so I was doing a bit of binging pre-lockdown."

But she said she only got to midway through the fourth series as it was "too much for me."

An audience of 10.9 million tuned into the penultimate Line Of Duty episode last Sunday, according to overnight BARB figures.

Created by Jed Mercurio, that audience made it the most-watched television drama episode on British TV since the Doctor Who Christmas Day special in 2008, which was watched by 11.7 million.