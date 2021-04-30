Climate activists, who blockaded the Faslane nuclear base by attaching themselves to giant plant pots, have begun to be removed by police.

The protest has been staged by members of Extinction Rebellion Scotland, alongside peace activists from Trident Ploughshares, at the north gate of the base on the Gare Loch in Argyll and Bute.

HM Naval Base Clyde, known as Faslane, is home to the UK’s nuclear deterrent. A spokesperson from the base confirmed that Ministry of Defence Police are "dealing with the activity" and they are getting assistance from Police Scotland.

The all-female group placed three planters, which contain plants and flowers and are painted with the words “Safe”, “Green”, and “Future”, on the road on Friday morning.

A protester is locked on to each planter so they cannot be moved, preventing access to the base, though emergency vehicles can still access the site through the south gate.

The activists say they are demanding a future safe from the “threat of nuclear weapons and environmental destruction”.

The protesters blocked the north gate of the naval base (Susanna Hotham/XR Scotland/PA)

More than 15 campaigners are taking part but they are outnumbered by police officers who have erected screens as they attempt to remove the protesters.

As the police action began, demonstrators started singing.

Sarah Krischer, 28, an archaeologist and Extinction Rebellion Scotland activist, said: “Nuclear weapons are an existential threat to the entire world.

“Stockpiling weapons with the ability to wipe out all life in order to appear tough does nothing to keep either the UK or any other country safe.

“The ongoing environmental degradation caused by uranium mining and nuclear testing continues to be felt, particularly among Pacific island nations that are also the most threatened by climate change.

“We must come together to build a safe, more just future for all.”

Extinction Rebellion said the action is part of the Peace Lotus campaign, a global day of anti-war resistance celebrating the anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

Police erected screens as they began attempts to remove protesters at Faslane (Douglas Barrie/PA)

An HM Naval Base Clyde spokesman said: “We can confirm that there is protest activity at HMNB Clyde’s north gate.

“Police Scotland are in attendance and assisting Ministry of Defence Police in dealing with the activity.

“Well-established, fully co-ordinated procedures are in place to ensure the effective operation of HMNB Clyde is not compromised because of protest action.”