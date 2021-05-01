The latest weekly coronavirus figures have been released, highlighting hotspots of Covid-19 per 100,000 of the population and the risk in each neighbourhood.

Scotland had 1,292 positive cases between April 21 and April 27, which was 23.6 cases per 100,000 population and a test positivity rate of 1.2%.

This is considerably lower than last week when Scotland had 1,507 positive cases, which was 27.6 cases per 100,000 population and a test positivity rate of 1.4%.

Upper Nithsdale in Dumfries and Galloway had the most Covid cases in Scotland, with 27 people testing positive from a population of 4,607.

The council area with the most cases of Covid-19 is Glasgow City with 223 positive cases, which works out at 35.2 per 100,000 people.

However, the area with the most Covid cases per 100,000 population was Moray with 50.1.

Only the Shetland Islands and the Western Isles in Scotland had zero cases of Covid-19 over this seven-day period.