The latest weekly coronavirus figures have been released, highlighting hotspots of Covid-19 per 100,000 of the population and the risk in each neighbourhood.
Scotland had 1,292 positive cases between April 21 and April 27, which was 23.6 cases per 100,000 population and a test positivity rate of 1.2%.
This is considerably lower than last week when Scotland had 1,507 positive cases, which was 27.6 cases per 100,000 population and a test positivity rate of 1.4%.
READ MORE: Last week's figures
Upper Nithsdale in Dumfries and Galloway had the most Covid cases in Scotland, with 27 people testing positive from a population of 4,607.
The council area with the most cases of Covid-19 is Glasgow City with 223 positive cases, which works out at 35.2 per 100,000 people.
However, the area with the most Covid cases per 100,000 population was Moray with 50.1.
Only the Shetland Islands and the Western Isles in Scotland had zero cases of Covid-19 over this seven-day period.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.