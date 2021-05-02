A host of Scotrail services have been cancelled or are running at a reduced service as a result of strike action.
RMT strike action means a significant reduction in services, with many not running altogether.
For key workers, there will be limited bus services for University Hospital Hairmyres, Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline, University Hospital Wishaw and Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.
Scotrail tweeted: We’re advising customers that most ScotRail services are cancelled today, 2 May, because of strike action by the RMT during the COVID-19 pandemic over calls for a 50% increase in overtime payments for no additional hours worked.
The following services will run this weekend:
Glasgow – Ayr 0900 and every hour until 1900
Ayr – Glasgow 0845 and every hour until 1945
Glasgow – Largs 0940 and every hour until 1940
Largs – Glasgow 0954 and every hour until 1954
Glasgow – Wemyss Bay 0850 and every hour until 1850
Wemyss Bay – Glasgow0850, 0950, 1055, 1150, 1250, 1350, 1450, 1555, 1650, 1750, 1855
Glasgow – Gourock 0920 and hourly until 1820 then 1921
Gourock – Glasgow 0923 and hourly until 1923
Helensburgh – Airdrie 0855, 0955, 1054, 1155, 1255, 1354, 1455, 1555, 1655, 1755, 1855
Airdrie – Helensburgh 0930, 1031, 1128, 1228, 1328, 1430, 1529, 1628, 1728, 1828, 1928
Balloch – Airdrie 0929, 1029, 1128, 1227, 1328, 1428, 1528, 1628, 1728, 1827, 1928
Airdrie – Balloch 0857, 0959, 1058, 1157, 1258, 1358, 1458, 1559, 1659, 1758, 1859
