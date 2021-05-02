A Glasgow building that was designed by the architect known primarily for his work creating the city's Kibble Palace is going up for sale.

Built in 1875, and designed by architect James Boucher, the B-listed six-floor building at St Enoch Square is known affectionately to many Glaswegians as the Teacher building.

It was created to originally to house the headquarters, offices and dram shop of William Teacher & Sons and was located across the square from the St Enoch railway station and hotel, which formed one of the main routes to the south and London St Pancras.

More recently it was known as a conference centre for the Institute of Engineering and Technology.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is bringing it to market, with offers over £1.35 million invited. The building already has planning consent for a bar and restaurant with outdoor seating and 25 serviced apartments.

The area surrounding St Enoch square has undergone significant investment and development in recent years with a new Premier Inn and the 294 bed 4-star Clayton Hotel on the riverside site of the former Custom House.

A new 242-bed Virgin Hotel is expected to open next year on Clyde Street.

The St. Enoch Centre is also currently undergoing a substantial refurb at a cost of £40 million, including a new Vue Cinema and food court.

Steve Barnett, managing partner at Shepherd, said: “Representing a prime city centre development opportunity for the consented bar, restaurant and serviced apartment consent, the Teacher building also offers an excellent opportunity for an occupier or office investor to acquire a well-appointed landmark office HQ in an improving location suitable for immediate occupation.”

“Last year, the building was granted planning permission to create a ground floor restaurant and bar with capacity for 101 covers and a further 110 bar capacity with outside seating areas.

“The proposed consent for bar/restaurant use at ground and basement floor levels sits well with the density of other hospitality businesses in the surrounding area and will be well served from the adjacent St Enoch Shopping Centre, the St Enoch subway station and the new hotel developments nearing completion.”

“As a firm, we have been closely involved in various transactions in St Enoch Square itself together with other key developments within surrounding areas over recent years.

"As such, we have in-depth knowledge and experience of the demand for commercial development opportunities in this popular and improving location.”