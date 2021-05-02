The weekend's papers are dominated by the Scottish parliament elections, which are due to be held on Thursday. Here is our pick of Sunday's editorials.

Sunday Times

Alex Massie says victory is likely for a party 'that has already had too much time in power'.

"The coronavirus emergency necessarily puts this latest election squabble into a degree of perspective.

"The election is important but it's not a matter of life and death. I suspect the pandemic has increased public awareness of the importance of politics while also diminishing people's enthusiasm for politics.

"That helps explain why the actual handling of the crisis has played little part in this election. Opposition politicians do not wish to seem smaller than they are; SNP figures can hardly boast about a year in which 10,000 Scots have been killed by the virus.

"If Nicola Sturgeon has often seemed a distracted and irritated figure during this campaign, it may be because she, more than anyone else, appreciates that sparring with Douglas Ross or Willie Rennie is not an especially serious matter when set beside the large responsibilities that she has shouldered in the past year."

Scotland on Sunday

Political parties are making promises they simply can't deliver, writes Euan McColm.

"The highly respected - until it starts dealing in uncomfortable truths - Institute for Fiscal Studies has examined the manifesto pledges of the three largest Scottish political parties and concluded that they are united by a lack of credibility.

"The SNP, Labour and the Scottish Conservatives have failed to level with the voters about the scale of the economic challenges ahead, says the organisation.

"All of these parties are united in presenting a vision of Scotland that is more compassionate, more focussed on the needs of the vulnerable.

"While this sort of thing may flatter the egos or Scots voters, it does nothing but set us up for disappointment.

"Rising demand - and therefore cost - for health and social care is predicted to chew through as much as three quarters of the projected budget in the coming years.

"But facts don't seem to matter in this election campaign."

Sunday Mail

Lesley Roberts says Thursday's election is 'for the kids'.

"Those of us who have been enfranchised for donkeys years may feel a little jaded by the experience of turning up to vote but the enthusiasm of the new voters should remind us why we do it.

"And if our old faces remain locked in cringe mode after watching that leaders debate on Channel 4 last week, it might be helpful to learn from the youngsters who refuse to be distracted by such unseemly scrapping and focus pragmatically on what's important to them."

My boy is engaged with the politics of Scotland in a way I never was as a teenager. The reason for that is the referendum of 2014.

"To him and his mates the first IndyRef wasn't the toxic, divisive blood-letting that the Tories, Lib Dems and even Labour would have us believe.

"It was a logical, invigorating, passionate but peaceful expression of opinion. They probably learned more about geopolitics and domestic affairs and debating positions than us oldies know yet."