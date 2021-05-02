A man has been arrested and charged after three people were seriously injured in a rickshaw taxi crash.
Police Scotland were called to a report of a collision on the West Approach Road, Edinburgh, at around 10.35pm on Saturday.
It involved a motor car and a rickshaw taxi.
Three people – the rider and passengers of the rickshaw – have been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
READ MORE: Covid Scotland: How many fines have been handed out by police
“Anyone with information, dash-cam footage or private CCTV footage that could help with enquiries is asked to contact us on 101.”
The man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.