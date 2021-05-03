Reports this morning have suggested that Sky Sports pundit Andy Walker has been banned from Ibrox.

The ex-Celtic striker was absent from coverage of yesterday's Old Firm derby and it has now been claimed that there has been a row over comments he made regarding the Gers' finances.

The Daily Mail say the Light Blues are demanding an apology from Walker before allowing him back into Ibrox.

Commentator Ian Crocker was yesterday joined by Ally McCoist and James McFadden, while former Gers striker Kris Boyd was in the studio alongside Eilidh Barbour and Stiliyan Petrov.

Meanwhile, John Kennedy has hit out at Old Firm novice Nick Welsh as he laid responsibility for Celtic’s heaviest derby defeat in 13 years at the feet of the debutant referee.

The Hoops crashed to a 4-1 loss at Ibrox after having Callum McGregor sent off just 26 minutes into the game.

The Scotland midfielder had only collected his first caution for a trip on Ryan Kent three minutes before.

Welsh waved play on as McGregor then crunched into Glen Kamara in the build up to Kemar Roofe’s opener but returned to show the Hoops ace his second yellow as Gers celebrated.

It was a devastating double blow and while they did briefly level through Odsonne Edouard, Celtic were powerless to prevent Rangers racking up their biggest derby win since October 2007 as Alfredo Morelos, Roofe and Jermain Defoe piled on the misery.

After watching the fallen champions fail to register a single win over their bitter rivals a top-flight campaign for the first time in 21 years, interim boss Kennedy took aim at Welsh.

“Callum being sent off at the same time as Rangers score obviously swings the game in their favour,” he said. “We got ourselves back into it but in key moments we weren’t strong enough in defending our box.

“When we did have our chances, which are always going to be hard to come by with 10 men, we just couldn’t get the ball in the net.

“It was a bit of what we have been (all season) again – but made all the harder because of the decision to send Callum off.

“I think it’s a bad decision. Not the second one because he’s on a yellow and makes a tackle on the ground.

“I asked the referee for clarity at half-time on why he booked him for the first one. His words to me exactly were ‘it was a reckless challenge’. It wasn’t reckless, I’ve seen it. There was no malice, no intent in terms of any power behind the tackle.

“It was a big game for a young official who doesn’t have a lot of experience. He makes a very harsh call which costs us.

“Callum is gutted. He is the most disappointed man at Ibrox today.

“I feel for him because I don’t think he deserved it. Okay, he makes a decision to go to ground (for the second one) which he’ll learn from. But he shouldn’t have been in that position in the first place, he shouldn’t have had a yellow card earlier.”