MOUNTAIN RESCUE teams were used to save a duo who found themselves stuck on an embankment at the Devil's Pulpit.
A multi-emergency response was called to the scene at Finnich Glen in Stirling yesterday afternoon.
The operation, conducted by Lomond Mountain Rescue Team, was "quickly resolved" after the man and girl were extracted with the aid if a pulley system.
The pair were uninjured.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers were alerted to the report of a man and a girl stuck on an embankment at the Devil's Pulpit at Finnich Glen at 3.58pm on Sunday, May 2.
"Lomond Mountain Rescue Team attended and the two were rescued from the embankment uninjured."
A statement from Lomond Mountain Rescue Team reads: "The team responded this afternoon to assist two uninjured people stuck in the upper part of the Glen.
"Quickly resolved by extracting them with the aid of a pulley system. (Image LMRT s McKenzie)"
