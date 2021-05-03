ARRAN Brewery has put its hotel and visitor centre on the market due to financial problems caused by a fire.

The Loch Earn Brewery and hotel in Perthshire is on the market for £775,000 but the company says a buyer would need £1.5m to bring the property 'up to spec'.

It features ten moorings, three piers, fishing, a brewery with the potential to brew 3500 litres per day, a cider producing shack as well as a hotel with three bars, three restaurants, a coffee shop and 39 bedrooms.

The firm which produces a million bottles of beer a year had only a year-and-a-half ago selected the centre in the village of St Fillans on the bank of Loch Earn as the location for a new cider brewery.

Gerald Michaluk, managing director of the brewery company, whose brands include Arran Blonde, said there had been problems with an insurance claim following a fire.

He said: “It is with a heavy heart we are having to put the property on the market.

"We have not recovered from a small fire, following which the insurance company has still not settled our claim in full.

"This has led to a lack of funds while the property needs around £600,000 spent on it to bring it up to spec.

"Unfortunately we simply don’t have that kind of money, given the current downturn in the brewing industry, to put into the building.

"As such we have put the site on the market for offers over £775,000 but a new owner would need to have around £1,500,000 to acquire the site and to realise its full potential”.

The main building is a large C-listed Victorian property that comprises 38 bedrooms, along with three separate bar and restaurant areas, including a loch-side beer garden.

The brewery acquired the site in 2013 and purchased and installed a secondary brewery in the outbuildings which is currently in need of commissioning.

Plans are to build a further three buildings and open both a whisky shop and a local produce shop.

The brewery reports having tried to form a joint venture with several parties on the site but in the end none of those proposals have come to fruition.

The brewery recently acquired Flying Firkin, a wholesale beer distributor in the North of England, and is in the process of acquiring a 16500 sq ft warehouse facility for this company.

The brewery has said it is broadening its focus to include the south.