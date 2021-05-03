The actor unveiled as Line Of Duty’s mysterious “H” has said he was “buzzing with excitement” on finding out his character was the talked-about figure.

Spoilers - This article has spoilers for the final episode of Line of Duty

During Sunday night’s finale of the BBC One series, DCI Ian Buckells, played by Nigel Boyle, was unmasked as corrupt police officer H.

Boyle, who grew up in Birmingham, said: “I was buzzing with excitement! I never suspected it because I know how Jed (Mercurio) leads people down the garden path with really good red herrings, so I didn’t really pay too much attention to things like Buckells’ golf clubs etc, but clearly I should have done! I’d fully bought into the idea that Buckells was low on competence levels but looking back it all makes sense!”

Line Of Duty’s DCI Ian Buckells (Nigel Boyle) – (C) World Productions – Photographer: Steffan Hill

The finale of the sixth series also left the future of anti-corruption unit AC-12 hanging in the balance.

Speaking about finding out his character was “the fourth man” – an individual commanding a network of corrupt officers behind the murder of journalist Gail Vella – Boyle said the show’s creator Mercurio had revealed the news in a phone call.

He explained: “We’d had the first four scripts and started filming some of series six when we had to stop due to the first lockdown. When we were about to resume filming, Jed sent me a text saying, ‘Are you free for a chat at some point today? Don’t worry it’s not that call…’

“Which I took to mean that I wasn’t going to end up dead! But I was still quite nervous and not sure what he wanted to talk to me about.

“He called me and said, ‘The scripts for the next episodes are going to be sent out imminently and so it’s time to tell you the secret that I’ve been keeping, you’re going to be revealed as someone rather significant…”

Boyle has been in Line Of Duty since the first series of the police drama which aired in 2012.

The actor, who also starred in Peaky Blinders, said the only person he told about being H was his wife, Lainy.

He said: “I’ve been sitting on it for a long time! The only person I told was my wife, nobody else, I know how much is at stake. Even if you tell someone you trust with your life, they might tell someone they trust with their life and then suddenly more and more people know. When friends have asked me who H is I’ve just said there isn’t an H.”

Line Of Duty has pulled in millions of viewers as people speculated on the identity of the mystery character.

The penultimate episode earned an average of 11 million viewers and 51.7% of the audience share, according to the BBC.

The sixth series featured returning favourites Martin Compston (Steve Arnott), Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings) and Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming), with Scottish actress Kelly Macdonald appearing as DCI Joanne Davidson.