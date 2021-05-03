A missing fisherman has died after being pulled from the water off the east coast of Scotland.
The 64-year-old was reported missing at around 4.30pm on Sunday after an empty creel boat was found a mile north-east of Torness, East Lothian.
A major search was launched involving a Coastguard search and rescue helicopter, two lifeboats from Dunbar, a third from St Abbs, and local fishing vessels.
A Coastguard spokesman said the helicopter crew winched the man from the water at around 5.50pm and attempted to resuscitate him as they flew to hospital.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 6.05pm on Sunday, 2 May, 2021, police were called to a report of a man having fallen into the sea from a fishing vessel near Torness.
READ MORE: Saltcoats cyclist injured in hit and run as police launch investigation
“Emergency services attended and a 64-year-old man was recovered from the sea.
“He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he was pronounced dead.
“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
The Dunbar all-weather lifeboat crew recovered the creel boat and towed it to the town’s harbour.
A Dunbar Lifeboat spokesman said: “Our deepest condolences go to the family and friends of the person involved.
“We would also like to thank the fishing vessels who helped enormously with the search operation.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.