TWO people have been hurt in a suspected gas explosion in Lanarkshire.

Police, paramedics and fire crews rushed to a block of flats in Main Street after being called at around 11.25am on Monday.

Pictures from the incident appear to show severe damage to one building a what looks like a hole in the roof of a third floor flat.

One witness said a window had been blown 50ft onto the footpath which is now within the cordon area.

The road has been closed and Police Scotland confirmed that a number of people have been evacuated from surrounding buildings as a precaution.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident in Main Street, East Kilbride.

“Around 11.25am on Monday, 3 May, 2021, police received a report of an explosion. Main Street is closed and a number of people have been evacuated as a precaution from the surrounding buildings.

This happened 2 hours ago now. I don't think there was anyone killed, though at least one badly in shock. Gas explosion in the flats on the Main St across from the Co-op, East Kilbride. I feel for the ppl made homeless; I cant see this block remaining standing after this.

“Two people have been injured and are being attended to by paramedics.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: "We were alerted at 11.23am on Monday, May 3 to reports of a building on fire at Main Street, East Kilbride.

"Operations Control immediately mobilised six appliances and additional specialist rescue equipment to the three-storey tenement block.

“On arrival firefighters found the scene of a suspected gas explosion at a third floor flat.

Explosion in Main Street. #eastkilbride No injuries reported as far as I know.

"Crews remain in attendance as they work to make the building safe and road closures are in place."

South Lanarkshire Council are asking for members of the public to avoid the immediate area while the emergency services work.

They tweeted: "We ask that you avoid the Village area of East Kilbride for now to allow emergency services to deal with an ongoing incident."