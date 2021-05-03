BT is to launch plans offering fibre broadband at less than half price to millions of households across the UK, if they are receiving universal credit.

More than four million households will be eligible for the Home Essentials package, which will kick in from next month.

The average fibre package in the UK costs about £25 a month, according to comparison site Uswitch.

READ MORE: Scottish Government claims Universal Credit is causing homelessness

Research from the company reveals nearly a third of Brits feel more financially vulnerable since the start of the pandemic, and a quarter of financially vulnerable people worry about being cut off if they can’t pay their bills.

However, people eligible for BT Home Essentials will now only pay £15 a month for speeds of about 36 megabits per second (Mbps).

BT's equivalent broadband package for those not on universal credit costs £32.99 a month.

Marc Allera, chief executive of BT's consumer division, said the company hoped to offer help to millions who are struggling to get back on to their feet following the pandemic.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer division, said that fast, reliable connectivity had "never been as important as it is today".

He said: "Millions of people are relying upon our networks to get back on their feet after the pandemic.

“We want to help as many people as we can, which is why at the end of June we’ll be launching BT Home Essentials, increasing the eligibility of our social tariff to include all customers on Universal Credit.

"BT Home Essentials will be available at half the price of our standard fibre package, helping a potential four million households on low income save on bills and stay connected to vital online services.”

Digital Infrastructure Minister, Matt Warman, said: “In today's digital world, everyone should be able to access fast, reliable and affordable internet, so I'm thrilled that BT is the latest provider to launch new deals for low income households.

“We have been working with internet providers to offer affordable broadband tariffs for those struggling with bills to help the UK build back fairer from the pandemic. I hope to see others taking similar action soon.”

A range of other telecoms companies also offer low-cost fibre and high-speed broadband across the UK.

Plusnet offers new customers speeds of around 66Mbps for £24.99 a month, while Vodafone currently offers average speeds of 63Mbps for £22 a month.

Virgin Media also offers existing customers who are on universal credit speeds of about 15Mbps for £15 a month.