Donald Trump will find out this week whether he gets to return to Facebook.

The social network's quasi-independent oversight board says it will announce its decision on Wednesday on a case concerning the former president.

Mr Trump's account was suspended for inciting violence that led to the deadly January 6 Capitol riots.

After years of treating Mr Trump's inflammatory rhetoric with a light touch, Facebook and Instagram silenced his accounts on January 7, saying at the time he would be suspended "at least" until the end of his presidency.

Facebook set up the oversight panel to rule on thorny issues about content on its platforms, in response to widespread criticism about its inability to respond swiftly and effectively to misinformation, hate speech and nefarious influence campaigns.

Facebook's vice-president of Global Affairs and former Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg wrote on January 21 on the suspension: “We believe our decision was necessary and right.

“Given its significance, we think it is important for the board to review it and reach an independent judgment on whether it should be upheld.”

“We have taken the view that in open democracies people have a right to hear what their politicians are saying — the good, the bad and the ugly — so that they can be held to account.

“But it has never meant that politicians can say whatever they like. They remain subject to our policies banning the use of our platform to incite violence. It is these policies that were enforced when we took the decision to suspend President Trump’s access.”