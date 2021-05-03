Police have identified a women whose body was found on a Highland beach in January.
She was discovered by members of the public at around 8.30am on Saturday January 30, on the shore near to Fortrose and Rosemarkie Golf Club on the Black Isle.
A composite image of the woman was released as part of the police investigation.
Officers have now identified her as a Romanian national who was reported missing on Monday March 22.
They said there are no suspicious circumstances connected to the death and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Detective Inspector Craig Still said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this time. They have been fully updated by our officers and ask for privacy at this time.
“I want to take the opportunity to thank everybody who came forward with information or who helped our enquiries in any way in the weeks since she was found.”
