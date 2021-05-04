THE Premiership table doesn’t lie. Indeed, it lays bare the truth about where Rangers and Celtic are right now and the gap between blue and green is there in black and white.

It only tells some of the story, though. The 23-point difference at the top of the standings speaks to the dominance and consistency of Steven Gerrard’s side, as well as the ineptitude, both on and off the park, of their Old Firm rivals during this unique and historic campaign.

The greater meaning can be found in the words and actions of Gerrard and his players and those who have witnessed their remarkable deeds during a season that has seen the balance of power shift across Glasgow and a 55th league title won at Ibrox.

For so long, fixtures against Celtic provided only reasons to be fearful. Today, they are opportunities for them to be cheerful. The tables have been turned.

The 4-1 victory for Gerrard’s side on Sunday meant more than just another three points, more than just another game ticked off as they seek to go through an entire Premiership campaign without defeat. This one was a form of payback.

READ MORE: Jermain Defoe pinpoints key squad characteristic behind Rangers' 'amazing' season

The brace from Kemar Roofe, either side of Alfredo Morelos’ strike that saw Rangers regain the lead after Odsonne Edouard’s equaliser, won the game.

READ MORE: Attacking approach pays off for Steven Gerrard as Rangers earn Old Firm victory

The goal from Jermain Defoe added a different complexion to the scoreline, though, and in the end the only frustration for the champions was that their margin of victory wasn’t even more emphatic.

Rangers had proven earlier in the season that they could outclass and outplay Celtic and they had shown they could win when not at their best. They hadn’t, to use the Glasgow parlance, given them a doing, however, and Sunday was that moment.

Celtic have had a taste of their own medicine this season. It has been unpalatable and the aroma will linger for some time yet after their dreams of ten-in-a-row, a feat that they assumed was a fait accompli, turned into a nightmare.

READ MORE: Steven Gerrard ready for renewed Celtic challenge as Rangers look to build on 55th title win next term

There are no positives that the deposed title holders can take from this term. On Sunday, their only saving grace was that Rangers didn’t pile on the misery in the manner in which they had done against vastly inferior sides in previous years.

READ MORE: Rangers show their character to recover from cup exit and see off Celtic at Ibrox

There is no gulf in class and resources across the Old Firm divide like there was during Rangers’ first few seasons back in the top flight but this season has had shades of those times, albeit with the roles very much reversed as Celtic flitted between crisis and calamity.

The days of acting the idiot with a policeman’s hat, of wrapping scarves around goalposts and of lauding it over inferior opponents whilst trying to downplay the rivalry are over.

Celtic fans lapped up the moments as a team with a Champions League budget put five by a side that had just been promoted from the Championship.

READ MORE: Steven Gerrard will be ‘last in the queue’ to get Rangers Premiership medal

They would rub it in when Graeme Murty and Pedro Caixinha fielded outfits that were never going to compete, never mind be crowned in the Premiership.

Through those dark days, Rangers supporters had to take it. Each goal against, each humiliating loss, was a body blow, but they kept getting up off the canvas and coming back for more. Now it is Rangers who are the heavyweights.

READ MORE: Rangers issue reminder of status as champions as Celtic are brushed aside at Ibrox

The players that made up those teams under Mark Warburton, Murty and Caixinha undoubtedly did their best, but that was never going to be good enough. Today, Rangers don’t even need to hit their peak to get an Old Firm result.

If there is anything that sums up the impact that Gerrard has made at Ibrox, it is the way in which Rangers approach and play these fixtures and their performances and results speak for themselves over the last three seasons. Celtic don’t hold any fear factor for Rangers these days.

READ MORE: South African midfielder Bongani Zungu set for Rangers exit

That doesn’t mean the champions will win them all and that is never going to be the case, but there is no need for this side to worry about the derby duels in the way in which their predecessors did.

Gerrard has spoken of the need to alter the mindset of his squad when he first arrived and that has been achieved over time and with success.

Rangers aren’t just tactically and technically superior these days, they now have the mentality of champions and the difference is stark as Gerrard’s side have caught up with Celtic and pulled away from them.

There were times during Rodgers’ reign where Rangers were fortunate to escape having only conceded five times.

On Sunday, Kennedy’s side got away with one only shipping four goals as Rangers performed with the class and swagger of the best team in Scotland.

There was a visceral emotion about the maiden wins for Gerrard at Ibrox and Parkhead during his first two seasons in charge.

Those moments meant so much to Rangers as a team and a support and the scenes that resulted were only natural given the circumstances.

The way in which they celebrate these days is indicative of their position of strength, further proof, not that any is needed, that the scales have tipped heavily in Rangers’ favour this term.

Those first seasons back in the Premiership saw Rangers desperately attempt to reach equilibrium with Celtic. Now it is Celtic who have all the catching up to do over the summer.

These are days for Rangers supporters to savour. They don’t come around often and they won’t last forever, as Celtic know all too well, but no other fanbase has endured the agonies and the embarrassments like Rangers fans. It is their turn to celebrate.

The league table tells them that in black and white. Soon, the red, white and blue ribbons will adorn the silverware once again as the final chapter in the story of the season is written.