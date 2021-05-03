Health Secretary Matt Hancock has released a video on Twitter announcing that 50 million vaccines have been delivered in the UK.

In a video posted on Twitter, he said: “The UK vaccination programme has just delivered its 50 millionth vaccine.

“I want to say a massive thank you to everybody involved – the NHS of course, the scientists, the Armed Forces and the council personnel who’ve helped so much, and the volunteers who brought a real spirit to this programme.

“Seems like only yesterday that Margaret Keenan was getting the first clinically authorised vaccine in the world and now we’ve delivered 50 million.

“And this is so important of course because it is a life-saving vaccine that helps protect you, helps protect those around you, and it is our route out of this pandemic.

“And it’s because of the vaccination programme that we’re able to keep going down this road map, and I know we’re going to have a great British summer.”