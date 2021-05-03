Health Secretary Matt Hancock has released a video on Twitter announcing that 50 million vaccines have been delivered in the UK.
In a video posted on Twitter, he said: “The UK vaccination programme has just delivered its 50 millionth vaccine.
“I want to say a massive thank you to everybody involved – the NHS of course, the scientists, the Armed Forces and the council personnel who’ve helped so much, and the volunteers who brought a real spirit to this programme.
“Seems like only yesterday that Margaret Keenan was getting the first clinically authorised vaccine in the world and now we’ve delivered 50 million.
We’ve just delivered the 50 millionth jab across the UK!— Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) May 3, 2021
Massive achievement from the team.
These jabs are saving lives and helping us get back to normal.
Thank you to everyone who has played their part in our national effort.
When you get the call, get the jab. pic.twitter.com/BlSWwVGma6
“And this is so important of course because it is a life-saving vaccine that helps protect you, helps protect those around you, and it is our route out of this pandemic.
“And it’s because of the vaccination programme that we’re able to keep going down this road map, and I know we’re going to have a great British summer.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment