A man has been charged in connection with attempted murder after a pedestrian was knocked down in Aberdeenshire.
Police were alerted to reports that a man had been struck by a car at around 8.05pm on Sunday in Topping Gardens, Fraserburgh.
The extent of the victim's injuries are unknown.
A 32-year-old man has now been arrested and charged.
He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, May 4.
Aberdeenshire North Police tweeted: “A 32y/o man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder in Fraserburgh.
“Around 8.05pm on Sunday, 3 May, police received a report a man was injured after being struck by car in Topping Gardens.
“He is due before Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 4 May.”
A 32y/o man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder in Fraserburgh. Around 8.05pm on Sunday, 3 May, police received a report a man was injured after being struck by car in Topping Gardens. He is due before Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 4 May. pic.twitter.com/hXAGh91vfU— Aberdeenshire North Police (@ShireNPolice) May 3, 2021
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.