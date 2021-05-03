A man has been charged in connection with attempted murder after a pedestrian was knocked down in Aberdeenshire.

Police were alerted to reports that a man had been struck by a car at around 8.05pm on Sunday in Topping Gardens, Fraserburgh.

The extent of the victim's injuries are unknown.

A 32-year-old man has now been arrested and charged.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, May 4.

Aberdeenshire North Police tweeted: “A 32y/o man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder in Fraserburgh.

“Around 8.05pm on Sunday, 3 May, police received a report a man was injured after being struck by car in Topping Gardens.

“He is due before Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 4 May.”