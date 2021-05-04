Around 40 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a derelict building in the centre of Glasgow.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews were met with a “well-developed fire” when they went to the scene in High Street after the alarm was raised at 1.27am on Tuesday.
Major #fire on #Glasgow High Street pic.twitter.com/2n53IcZWhX— Amy Brown (@amycwbrown) May 4, 2021
Nine fire appliances, including two height appliances, were still at the scene at 7am on May 4.
There were no reports of any injuries.
Footage posted on social media show massive flames and smoke.
The city centre of Glasgow is on fire 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/g9ixrwHNRq— Neil MacInnes (@Neilis2cool) May 4, 2021
⚠️ NEW: We’ve been advised of a serious fire near the railway overnight. We can’t currently serve High Street station as the station entrance is within the police cordon.— ScotRail (@ScotRail) May 4, 2021
Customers should travel to and from Glasgow Queen Street Low Level until further notice. ^Paul pic.twitter.com/SxqUrqICFQ
Roads in the area, including parts of High Street, Duke Street and West George Street, were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.
