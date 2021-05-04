THESE pictures show the aftermath of a devastating fire which tore through a building in the middle of the night.
The inferno took hold of the derelict site at the corner of Glasgow's High Street and George Street at around 1.30am.
READ MORE: WATCH: Firefighters tackle city centre blaze
Fire crews have tackled the blaze through the night and remain on the scene this morning.
A number of roads in the area have been closed and train services were cancelled earlier.
It's unclear what caused the fire at this time but firefighters have confirmed no one was hurt.
Major #fire on #Glasgow High Street pic.twitter.com/2n53IcZWhX— Amy Brown (@amycwbrown) May 4, 2021
The blaze took hold of a derelict building near the Old College Bar, one Glasgow's oldest watering holes, but it is unknown if the historic site was damaged by the blaze.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 1:27am on Tuesday, May 4, to a report of a derelict building on fire at High St, Glasgow.
“Operations Control immediately mobilised four fire appliances to the scene. Firefighters were met with a well-developed fire and requested further resources to bring the fire under control.
“At its height more than 40 firefighters, seven fire engines and two height appliances were in attendance.
“There are no reported casualties and crews continue to work to extinguish the fire."
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 1.35am on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, police received report of a fire at a premises on High Street in Glasgow. Emergency services are in attendance and no-one has been injured.
“High Street is currently closed between John Knox Street and Ingram and Duke Street is closed between Rottenrow and Havannah Street.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.