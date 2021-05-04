Budget airline Jet2 has added a new Scottish route on the back of 'strong demand' for winter breaks.

The carrier is to launch city breaks from Scotland to Funchal, Madeira's 500-year-old capital, from November 1 from both Glasgow and Edinburgh airports.

Perched on a hill along the Garden Island’s southern coastline, Funchal is considered one of the most beautiful cities in Portugal.

The EU has revealed plans to reopen its borders to holidaymakers from countries with low virus rates by the start of June.

An EU official said the UK may be on the list of countries that are deemed to enter the bloc.

The individual, who was not authorised to be quoted because the proposal has yet to be adopted, said Israel would definitely be on the list.

In the UK, an All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on coronavirus urged the government to “discourage all international leisure travel”.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com said: “We are continuing to see huge demand for Winter 21/22 and Summer 22, so we are adding Funchal to our breaks offering to give customers and independent travel agents in Scotland even greater choice.

"The stunning city with its traditional Portuguese architecture, cosmopolitan dining and shopping scene and lively nightlife, means it has an endless list of attractions and experiences to keep everyone entertained.

"We know that the addition of Funchal to our city breaks portfolio will be welcome news to holidaymakers in Scotland looking to get away.!