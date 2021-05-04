Voters across the UK will go to the polls on May 6 on what has been dubbed “Super Thursday”, which will see more than 4.2 million people cast their vote.

The scale of “Super Thursday” means that every voter in Great Britain will be able to take part in at least one type of poll, making it the biggest event of its kind outside a general election.

How does the voting system work?

Scots will elect 129 MSPs, the outcome of which will give an indication of the level of support for the SNP’s push for a fresh referendum on independence.

People will cast two ballots under the additional member system – a form of proportional representation – electing both constituency and regional MSPs.

Votes for the individual candidates in the 73 constituencies are counted first.

The 56 regional MSPs – split across eight regions – are elected using a formula aimed at ensuring that the number of seats a party gets in total across a region is about the same as the percentage of votes it receives.

And with more than 4.2 million people registered to vote in the upcoming Holyrood election, voters are now being encouraged to make sure they're ready to vote on 6 May.

The final total of voters registered for the Scottish Parliament election has been confirmed at 4,280,785 – the highest electorate ever for a Scottish Parliament election.

Where is my polling station?





You can find out where your local polling station is by checking with your local council or by entering your postcode here.

Polling stations are open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday May 6, 2021.

You must vote at your assigned polling station, however you don't need your poll card to vote.

If you are registered to vote, but you don't have your poll card, you can go to the polling station and give them your name and address.

In England, Wales and Scotland, you don't need any form of ID.

However, in Northern Ireland, you must bring photo ID.

Voting safely

Local election teams located at polling stations across the country will be doing everything they can to ensure polling stations are safe for everyone.

Certain safety measures will be in place in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19, including the following:

A limit to the number of people allowed in a polling station at any given time to allow for social distancing.

Face coverings - you will need this to enter the polling station and will be expected to wear it throughout.

Washing your hands before and after voting. In many places, sanitiser will be available but it may be a good idea to carry your own!

