Scots biker Danny MacAskill has released a new stunt film in the hopes of inspiring the next generation to get on their bikes.

MacAskill, 35, found fame on Youtube after posting videos of his gravity-defying stunt work.

For his newest video, titled 'This and That', the renowned biker from the Isle of Skye teamed up with fellow Scot and BMX expert Kriss Kyle to take on woodland trails and concrete obstacles on the Blackpool seafront.

The pair switch between mountain and street bikes, executing jaw-dropping tricks – as well as coming a cropper on more than one occasion.

The bikers had planned on creating a video with international riders, but plans were curtailed due to the pandemic.

Instead, the six-minute film was shot in Nesscliffe in Shropshire and in Blackpool.

MacAskill explained: “We filmed for around five days and it was a lot of fun, collaborating with Kriss was great, he is a very creative rider with amazing ability.

Kriss Kyle performs a stunt in Blackpool (Dave Mackison/PA)

“Nesscliffe provided a really good area, near an old sandstone quarry with natural obstacles and jumps to work with, while Blackpool has some interesting obstacles, but the wind made it very challenging.”

In one tense clip, MacAskills expertly balances both wheels across the length of a link-chain in Blackpool, which he says took several attempts.

He said: “I struggled with it, before I managed to sneak my way across.

“The part that feels the worst is going from the wall down onto the chain, front wheel on the chain, back wheel on the wall. It’s quite a vague feeling, so you have to cross your fingers and try and go in a straight line.

“You can get away with a bit more crashing on the dirt than on concrete.”

The pair also execute daring tricks in woodland (Dave Mackison/PA)

The film was sponsored by Scotland-based cycle kit maker Endura, which makes items like helmets, jerseys and protective padding.

It features several wipe-outs and crashes as the pair attempt high-level acrobatics, which MacAskill says contributes to its relaxed, off-the-cuff feel and shows other riders the realities of biking.

He added: “I’m a trial veteran and Kriss is BMX but we’ve got into mountain biking in the past couple of years so it’s mix and match, or this and that even.

“It’s quite challenging to do tricks on mountain bikes, they don’t particularly like going backwards. But these days they are so good and light and strong.

“We’ve just tried to produce a fun, entertaining video.

“Hopefully some younger riders watching this get inspired to go out on their bikes – and as they will see from the bloopers the other message is wear your helmets and pads.”