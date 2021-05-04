There have been 139 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

The latest Scottish Government statistics also showed there have been no new deaths in the same period.

Meanwhile, 13,744 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results – with only 1.1% of these coming back positive.

Yesterday, a total of 11 people were in intensive care with recently-confirmed Covid, with a total of 58 people in the hospital overall.

As the vaccine programme continues to be rolled out, a total of 2,833,761 people have now received the first dose of the Covid vaccination.

In addition, 1,348,050 have received their second dose.

Nightlife plea

The nightlife industry in Scotland has warned up to 5,000 jobs per week could be lost without “immediate action to restart the sector” and scrapping rules like social distancing.

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) Scotland said only a “clear commitment to a date” for reopening without restrictions on capacities and opening hours could ensure the survival of “our culturally vital late night economy”.

The body, which represents the businesses, employees, freelancers and supply chains that make up the night-time economy across the country, last month launched legal action over limitations imposed on hospitality and nightlife.

Gavin Stevenson, vice chairman of NTIA Scotland, said: “We urge the Scottish Government to open dialogue and enter into crisis talks with us immediately.

“As without a road map back to full reopening and commercial viability in the near-term, or significant additional funding, a cascade of bankruptcy and job losses becomes the inevitable outcome.

“The future of our young depends on it.”

Nightclubs are scheduled to reopen on phase four, the final stage of the emergence out of lockdown.