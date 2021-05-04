Scotland's political leaders went head-to-head for the final time tonight in the last live televised debate before Thursday's Holyrood election.
The debate saw the SNP's Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish Green Party's Patrick Harvie, Willie Rennie of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Tory Douglas Ross and Scottish Labour's Anas Sarwar lock horns over key issues facing Scotland.
Hosted by BBC Scotland political editor Glenn Campbell, it was the last chance for the party leaders to give their views in a televised debate ahead of voters going to the polls.
They outlined their policies on a number of key issues, and clashed on many more - such as Scottish independence and the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
But who do you think won the debate? Have your say in our straw poll below.
On 6 May, voters in Scotland will elect 129 Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs).
The debate can be watched on the BBC iPlayer for those that missed it.
Please note that while not entirely scientific, this poll is to act as a straw poll to give an early indication as to who won the debate.
