A NEW migration deal has been reached between the UK and India, allowing young people to live and work in each other’s countries.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has signed the Migration and Mobility Partnership with India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar today.

It will allow UK citizens aged 18-30 to study and work in India for up to 24 months, while Indian students and workers will be able to travel to the UK for the same length of time.

Ms Patel said that not only would the arrangement improve links between both countries, it would also accelerate the removal of illegal immigrants and tackle organised crime.

She said: “I am committed to delivering for the British public a fair but firm New Plan for Immigration that will attract the best and brightest talent to UK through our new points-based immigration system, whilst clamping down on those who are abusing the system.

“This ground-breaking new agreement with India is an important milestone in delivering on this pledge.

“This landmark agreement with our close partners in the Government of India will provide new opportunities to thousands of young people in the UK and India seeking to live, work and experience each other’s cultures.

“This agreement will also ensure that the British Government can remove those with no right to be in UK more easily and crackdown on those abusing our system.”

It comes after Boris Johnson announced that he and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi had agreed a “2030 road map” setting out new a framework for co-operation between the UK and India over the coming decade.

Following a virtual meeting between the two leaders, Downing Street said the document represented a “quantum leap” in the relationship between their countries.

Officials said that it covered co-operation across health, climate, trade, education, science and technology, and defence.

In a statement Mr Johnson said: “The UK and India share many fundamental values. The UK is one of the oldest democracies, and India is the world’s largest. We are both committed members of the Commonwealth. And there is a living bridge uniting the people of our countries.

“This connection will only grow over the next decade as we do more together to tackle the world’s biggest problems and make life better for our people. The agreements we have made today mark the beginning of a new era in the UK-India relationship.”