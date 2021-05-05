IT has been a time when charities have been hit hard with a loss of income and traditional routes to raise funds cut off during months of lockdown.

However, despite restrictions one event found a way to adapt and help people raise vital funds for their chosen charities.

More than 10,000 people completed the second Virtual Kiltwalk event and following the latest one, more than £6million has been raised.

Read more: Glasgow's vintage past is celebrated as retro store opens its doors in west end

Today it was revealed £6.1 million for 1,055 coronavirus-hit charities across Scotland was raised after the 2021 Virtual Kiltwalk Weekend.

Virtual Kiltwalk 23-25 April, 2021 L-R Jacqueline Wilson and Irene Brown from Glasgow warm up before they begin their 26 mile Virtual Kiltwalk at Glasgow Green

Kiltwalkers’ fundraising totalled £4.1 million and, with a £2.05 million 50% boost by The Hunter Foundation, the total has soared to the incredible amount.

Sir Tom Hunter challenged the country to take part in the Virtual Kiltwalk, urging people to “take his money” and help those in need. Thousands signed up to the three-day long event last month, after Sir Tom confirmed that The Hunter Foundation would top up all funds raised by 50%.

Across the weekend, 11,500 Scots responded to Sir Tom’s rallying call and donned their tartan, taking on walking, running and even dancing challenges, all in aid of 1,055 well-deserving charities across Scotland.

Trustees for the charity Aoife’s Sensory Bus, Michael Kidd and wife Evelyn and daughter Eilidh, five, and their dog Cora from Ayrshire walking the perimeter of Ayrshire including Arran to raise funds for the charity. Photographed on Prestwick

As the fundraising deadline passed, it was revealed that an incredible £6.1 million will be distributed to the charitable organisations nominated by the Kiltwalkers, with the cash being distributed over the coming days.

In a message, Sir Tom Hunter said: “At Scotland’s time of need, when the charities you care about really need you, you stepped up and there is not a prouder Scotsman on the planet this morning. From the bottom of my heart, to all of you, thank you for your Kiltwalk Kindness.”

Read more: Covid Scotland: Pandemic set to open floodgates for damages claims, says legal expert

One of the smaller charities set to benefit is ‘Keiran’s Legacy’, an organisation that provides live saving equipment and training across Scotland. Sandra McKandie started the charity following the death of her son, Keiran, who lost his life in a tragic accident.

Mrs McKandie said: “The first response team who arrived on scene didn’t have the equipment they needed to save Keiran and that’s why we set up Keiran’s Legacy, to ensure this never happens again to another family.

“Our 23 walkers that took part in Kiltwalk have raised £10,166 to date and with the top up of £5,083 from The Hunter Foundation, that means a total of £15,249 will go towards providing lifesaving equipment and training across communities in Scotland. It will also supply schools with equipment to encourage biking and other outdoor activities. Something Keiran was so passionate about”.

Margaret Wateron, right, with her friend Margaret Baird, walked 10.5 miles in aid of The Herald covid memorial project

Last year, following the cancellation of all four planned physical events in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh, Kiltwalk raised £5 million for 900 charities through virtual events.

Following a link up with The Herald last year, there was also another chance to raise funds for our memorial garden project. We are raising funds to create Scotland's national covid memorial as a tribute to those who lost their lives during the pandemic.

Regular Kiltwalker Margaret Waterton, 64, from Bothwell, in South Lanarkshire, lost both her mother Margaret Simpson, 86, and husband David, 71, to covid in just over six months. Along with her friend Margaret Baird, the duo walked 10.5miles in aid to the memorial garden.

Highliner Owen Hope was raisng funds for the charity he works for Special Needs Action Project (SNAP) in Inverness.

The site of the memorial was unveiled on March 23, the anniversary of the first national lockdown, at Glasgow's Pollok Country Park, but sadly a commemorative plaque was stolen within hours.

Mrs Waterton said: "We couldn’t go there on the anniversary of lockdown, but the Covid 19 Families Scotland support group tied ribbons to a tree for me. I did go and find them. It was very peaceful and a place to remember.”

To donate go to The Herald memorial garden go to gofundme.com/ herald-garden-of-remembrance. You can also send donations via post to The Herald Garden of Remembrance Campaign, Herald & Times, 125 Fullarton Drive, Glasgow, G32 8FG. Keep up to date with the latest news at www.heraldscotland.com/campaigns/memorial-garden/