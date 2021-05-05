There have been two positive cases of coronavirus among the Indian delegation currently in the UK for this week's G7 meeting, according to reports.

Despite not being a G7 member, India was invited to attend the first meeting of the group's foreign ministers.

It's the first time they are meeting face-to-face in more than two years.

The meeting, chaired by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, is expected to consider equitable access to vaccines but the ministers are unlikely to commit to specific pledges for the number of doses they will offer developing nations.

Ministers from the G7 – the UK, US, Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy, along with the EU – will be joined on Wednesday by guests invited as part of the UK’s tilt to the Indo-Pacific region.

Australia, India, the Republic of Korea, South Africa, and the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have been invited to join the talks.

Special measures are in place to limit the risk of coronavirus at the meeting.

With India facing a devastating wave of coronavirus cases, Mr Raab said it would be a "great opportunity" to engage with the country.

However, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi this morning told Sky News the report of G7 delegates self-isolating following a coronavirus scare was "news to him".

He said: "I don't I'm afraid, but obviously Public Health England and the team that are organising G7 take this very seriously.

"We continue to have one of the most robust set of protocols around testing and so we will make sure that happens, but I don't know the numbers."