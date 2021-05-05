ALBA have projected their logo onto historic Scottish sites with less than 24 hours to go until polls open.

It comes after Alex Salmond’s party projected the Alba logo onto the BBC Scotland building at Pacific Quay in Glasgow, ahead of a leaders’ debate they were not invited to participate in.

Last night Alba released images of their logo showing on Edinburgh Castle, Stirling Castle and Dundee’s Caird Hall.

Different polling companies have predicted varying levels of support for the party, which hopes to secure an independence “supermajority” by only fielding last candidates.

Panelbase has consistently put support at about 6%, which would give the party a handful of MSPs, while others have been between 2-3%.

Former SNP MP and now Alba’s lead candidate for Lothian, Kenny MacAskill, said the new images reflect a “groundswell of support” for Alba across Scotland.

“Edinburgh Castle, the historic fortress of Scotland's capital, sits upon a dormant volcano but we believe projecting onto it is highly symbolic as we are set to witness a political earthquake on Thursday 6 May with Alba MSPs being elected for the first time,” he said.

“Alba is injecting urgency for Independence into this election. Only a vote for Alba on the list will accelerate progress towards independence at this election. As people realise that a vote for the SNP is wasted on the list, returning zero MSPs and helping elect Unionist MSPs, so support for Alba is rising.”

Mid Scotland and Fife lead candidate Eva Comrie said that history was shaped at Stirling Castle, and “history can be made again” in the region tomorrow.

And North Scotland candidate Heather McLean said the Caird Hall projection is symbolic because of “Dundee’s radical tradition” – adding Alba can “continue that radical tradition by shaking things up”.

Alba want independence negotiations with the UK Government to begin immediately after the election, but SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has signalled she would not support this – saying her current focus in on the Covid-19 crisis.

Support for independence is currently polling at around 50/50, although new polls today put the figure at similar levels to the 2014 result.

All candidates are out on the campaign trail today in the final push before polls officially open at 7am tomorrow.