NEARLY half of people in Scotland receiving a "strong" positive test result for Covid had no obvious symptoms of infection.

Data from the UK-wide Office for National Statistics survey found that around 45 per cent of people in Scotland who were identified as having high levels of the virus between December 1 and April 4 did not report experiencing any symptoms.

The findings again highlight the danger of asymptomatic individuals potentially being able to spread the virus in the community.

Among those who did report symptoms in the seven days prior to being tested, fatigue or weakness was the most common - affecting more than one in three people.

This was followed by headache, cough, sore throat, muscle ache, fever, and shortness of breath.

Loss of taste or loss of smell was reported by around one in five people experiencing Covid symptoms.

Source: ONS

The least common symptoms were nausea/vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain, but taken together these "gastrointestinal" symptoms were found in one in five people who tested positive with a high viral load.

The results are based only on individuals whose swab produced a "strong" Covid result using a PCR test.

The strength of the result refers to how quickly the virus is picked up in the laboratory when samples undergo a series of cycles to amplify the genetic material of the virus until it reaches a detectable threshold - known as the Ct value.

The lower the Ct value the higher the infected person's viral load, and vice versa for high Ct values.

Individuals with Ct values in excess of 30 were excluded from the analysis as it is possible they are either in the very early stages of infection or have recovered after being infected more than two weeks previously.

In both cases, risk of transmission is low but it is impossible to distinguish between very early or latent infection using the PCR test.

Individuals with a high viral load indicated by a 'strong' positive test below 30 Ct are much more likely to be infectious.

Source: ONS

The ONS data is based on regular sampling in the community of thousands of participants regardless of whether they are currently displaying symptoms.

It includes only residents in private households, not hospital patients or care home residents.

The ONS cautions that results for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland should be "interpreted with caution" due to smaller sample sizes compared to England.

In England, just under 60% of people with a strong positive test from December 1 to April 4 had reported experiencing some Covid symptoms.