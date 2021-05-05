Twenty of Scotland's council areas recorded no coronavirus deaths in the last seven days, according to the latest weekly figures.
National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows 19 deaths related to Covid-19 were registered between April 26 and May 2, down four on the previous week.
It brings the total number of fatalities up to Sunday to 10,097.
Two thirds of the country’s 32 local authorities did not record a death involving Covid-19 in that week.
The largest numbers of deaths were recorded in Glasgow and North Lanarkshire – three each – with two in Renfrewshire, South Ayrshire and West Dunbartonshire.
Eleven of the latest deaths recorded took place in hospital, seven in care homes and one at home or in a non-institutional setting.
The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate.
They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.
Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at NRS, said: “We continue to see a progressive decline in the number of deaths involving Covid-19 since January and while that trend is very welcome, I am mindful that each represents a painful loss for a family in Scotland.
“There were 1,035 deaths in total from all causes this week, 5% lower than the five-year average.”
