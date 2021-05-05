PART of a busy city centre shopping street has been taped off by police.
Officers are probing an incident on Glasgow's Argyle Street.
The nature of which has not been confirmed.
Pictures fromthe scene show a police cordon is in place outside the H&M, near Debenhams in Argyle Street this afternoon.
Police Scotland was approached for comment.
