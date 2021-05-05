A KEY strategist behind Ruth Davidson's political brand is now advising Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

Eddie Barnes was director of strategy and communications for the Scottish Conservative but stepped down at the beginning of last year.

The Spectator magazine reported he has been helping Scottish Labour during the Holyrood election campaign with messaging and voter strategy.

Mr Barnes works for Gordon Brown's pro-Union think-tank Our Scottish Future.

Asked about Mr Barnes' role, Mr Sarwar told journalists: "Eddie is a friend of mine.

"He obviously has huge experience, both in terms of his history in journalism and the media.

"He obviously has huge experience in running election campaigns, and Eddie can see who is building the credible alternative to Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP.

"He, like others, is joining and supporting us building that credible alternative to Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP."

The move will be seen as a blow to the Scottish Conservatives, who have made preventing an SNP majority and opposing Indyref2 their key focus.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown accused Labour of "actively keeping alive their toxic alliance with the Tories - clearly they learned nothing from the Better Together campaign".

He said: "Just the day after Alistair Darling said Anas Sarwar shares Tory priorities, we find out Ruth Davidson's former political adviser is working for the Scottish Labour leader.

"The Tories didn’t win under Eddie Barnes and it looks like Labour won’t either.

"Labour voters will rightly be horrified to see how closely linked the Scottish Tories and Labour are – it confirms that Labour are incapable of standing up for Scotland and standing up to the Tories, regardless of how badly they treat Scotland.

"This election is about who has the leadership and the experience to keep Scotland safe during the pandemic and build a recovery, and who will stand up for Scotland against the Tories at Westminster."