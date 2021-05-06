LOCKDOWN drinking, a delayed freedom and the plight of the NHS were the topics debated by columnists and contributors in the newspapers.

The Daily Mail

Sarah Vine is not surprised by a study that showed more people aged 55 to 74 were drinking at levels indicative of alcohol dependence during lockdown.

“Anecdotally, among my friends and family, drink has become a crutch during those long, bleak months of isolation,” she said. “My female friends and I have had endless conversations about how, at the end of a long day working from home, trying to keep the house clean, shop, cook and supervise home-schooling, the one thing we look forward to is a nice glass of wine or a vodka and tonic.”

She said lockdown drinking was different to that while out in a pub - it was grim, determined and aimed more at defusing the endless boredom.

“The reality for most has been that a blanket of weary negativity has settled over us all,” she said. “Is it really so wrong to want summer to start now?”

The Daily Express

Ann Widdecombe said the enemy - Covid - was in ‘full retreat’, with the lowest numbers in hospital since September.

“So why on earth is the Government still insisting we cower in funk holes instead of opening up the economy and getting Britain moving?,” she asked. “Why should we wait nearly another fortnight before allowing pubs and restaurants to function normally?2

She asked what was so special about June 21.

“We have one of the most successful vaccination programmes in the whole world, thanks to Boris, yet also thanks to Boris we are not taking any advantage of that. Boris should now come under hard challenge about national freedoms but what does Keir Starmer focus on? Boris Johnson’s b****y wallpaper. The man isn’t fit to lead the opposition, never mind a government.”

The Guardian

An anonymous doctor in A&E said they were not surprised to hear so many medics are considering a change of career.

“The conditions we worked under as the health service battled Covid-19 precipitated this crisis,” they said. “Nothing really could prepare me for a typical night shift during the pandemic’s peak. In one shift alone I lose count of the number of families I have to call up to explain that their loved one is not responding.”

They have since left medical training, they said.

“I’m taking up a permanent position that affords me more flexibility and a better work-life balance rather than continuing on the training pathway to becoming a consultant. Many, many doctors choose this route, which could lead to a training shortfall. Sadly, I think the profession is slowly destroying itself by not looking after its own.”