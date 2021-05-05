Artists impressions show how the completed £115million Avenues project will transform Glasgow city centre.

The council is rolling out the biggest cycling infrastructure project of its kind in the UK, funded by the Scottish and UK government's City Deal project.

The first phase is complete, which has seen segregated cycle lanes and and visual improvements on Sauchiehall Street. A further 17 streets in and around the city centre will now see similar changes.

(Renfrew Street)

(Argyle Street)

(Bothwell Street)

(Glasgow Cross)

(West George Street)

(Cowcaddens)