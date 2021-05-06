Scots across some parts of the country are waking up to a snowy scene more reminiscent of winter than of May, this morning.
It comes as ‘unusually’ cold air for May moves across the country, dragging temperatures down.
Travel across Scotland has been disrupted after a snow warning was put in place by the Met Office across the Grampians and much of central Scotland.
Carrbridge this morning @BBCScotWeather @MFRNews @MetMattTaylor @BBCBreakfast @bbcweather pic.twitter.com/6hp2gTEs9E— Highlandweather (@highlandweather) May 6, 2021
Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services, the Met Office has warned.
The Met Office also forecasted that snow showers will continue during the morning on Thursday.
However, as the day goes on, snow will likely last on higher ground while elsewhere turns to showers.
Some parts of Scotland are waking up to a scene more like winter than #May this morning! ❄️— Met Office (@metoffice) May 6, 2021
A Yellow Weather Warning for #snow is valid for parts of Scotland until 1100 today ⚠️
Have you seen any snow where you are?
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware https://t.co/YE5iBxgAkl
Transport Scotland has urged care, with some roads becoming covered by a blanket of snow.
The area of snow and rain travelled southwards from the Highlands and Grampians, reaching the Central Belt around dawn.
However its expected it will turn more showery in nature by mid to late morning, as snow level becomes confined to the highest roads in Scotland.
Accumulations of snow up to six centimetres over higher roads is possible, according to the Met Office.
A #cold start to Thursday morning with a sharp frost in some rural areas.— Met Office (@metoffice) May 6, 2021
A spell of more persistent #snow and #rain moving south across parts of Scotland, leading to some tricky travelling conditions
Elsewhere there'll be some early sunshine and a scattering of showers pic.twitter.com/BtDxyMOssR
Regions and local authorities affected:
Central, Tayside & Fife
- Angus
- Clackmannanshire
- Dundee
- Falkirk
- Fife
- Perth and Kinross
- Stirling
Grampian
- Aberdeenshire
- Moray
Highlands & Eilean Siar
- Highland
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
- East Lothian
- Edinburgh
- Midlothian Council
- Scottish Borders
- West Lothian
Strathclyde
- Argyll and Bute
- East Dunbartonshire
- East Renfrewshire
- Glasgow
- Inverclyde
- North Lanarkshire
- Renfrewshire
- South Lanarkshire
- West Dunbartonshire
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.