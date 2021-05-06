Scots across some parts of the country are waking up to a snowy scene more reminiscent of winter than of May, this morning.

It comes as ‘unusually’ cold air for May moves across the country, dragging temperatures down.

Travel across Scotland has been disrupted after a snow warning was put in place by the Met Office across the Grampians and much of central Scotland.

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services, the Met Office has warned.

The Met Office also forecasted that snow showers will continue during the morning on Thursday.

However, as the day goes on, snow will likely last on higher ground while elsewhere turns to showers.

Transport Scotland has urged care, with some roads becoming covered by a blanket of snow.

The area of snow and rain travelled southwards from the Highlands and Grampians, reaching the Central Belt around dawn.

However its expected it will turn more showery in nature by mid to late morning, as snow level becomes confined to the highest roads in Scotland.

Accumulations of snow up to six centimetres over higher roads is possible, according to the Met Office.

Regions and local authorities affected:

Central, Tayside & Fife

  • Angus
  • Clackmannanshire
  • Dundee
  • Falkirk
  • Fife
  • Perth and Kinross
  • Stirling

Grampian

  • Aberdeenshire
  • Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

  • Highland

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

  • East Lothian
  • Edinburgh
  • Midlothian Council
  • Scottish Borders
  • West Lothian

Strathclyde

  • Argyll and Bute
  • East Dunbartonshire
  • East Renfrewshire
  • Glasgow
  • Inverclyde
  • North Lanarkshire
  • Renfrewshire
  • South Lanarkshire
  • West Dunbartonshire