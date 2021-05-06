Scots across some parts of the country are waking up to a snowy scene more reminiscent of winter than of May, this morning.

It comes as ‘unusually’ cold air for May moves across the country, dragging temperatures down.

Travel across Scotland has been disrupted after a snow warning was put in place by the Met Office across the Grampians and much of central Scotland.

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services, the Met Office has warned.

The Met Office also forecasted that snow showers will continue during the morning on Thursday.

However, as the day goes on, snow will likely last on higher ground while elsewhere turns to showers.

Some parts of Scotland are waking up to a scene more like winter than May this morning!



A Yellow Weather Warning for snow is valid for parts of Scotland until 1100 today



Have you seen any snow where you are?







— Met Office (@metoffice) May 6, 2021

Transport Scotland has urged care, with some roads becoming covered by a blanket of snow.

The area of snow and rain travelled southwards from the Highlands and Grampians, reaching the Central Belt around dawn.

However its expected it will turn more showery in nature by mid to late morning, as snow level becomes confined to the highest roads in Scotland.

Accumulations of snow up to six centimetres over higher roads is possible, according to the Met Office.

A cold start to Thursday morning with a sharp frost in some rural areas.



A spell of more persistent snow and rain moving south across parts of Scotland, leading to some tricky travelling conditions



Elsewhere there'll be some early sunshine and a scattering of showers — Met Office (@metoffice) May 6, 2021

Regions and local authorities affected:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Dundee

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Highland

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde