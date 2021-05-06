GREGGS is recalling vegetable bakes over fears they contain pieces of glass.
Food Standards Scotland said that the possible presence of the green glass makes the pastries unsafe to eat.
The affected products are sold exclusively at Iceland in packs of two.
Therecall applies to 310g packs with 2021 best before dates of either August 15, August 28, September 11, September 12 or September 26.
Greggs said the recall only affects bakes sold in Iceland, and no other date or batch codes are affected.
A Food Standards Scotland notice says that anyone who has bought the product should return it to the Iceland store from where it was bought for a full refund.
A Greggs customer notice says: "We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused."
The warning has been distributed to local authorities.
Greggs has been approached for comment and asked how many bakes are estimated to have been affected, and how the green glass had managed to get in the product.
