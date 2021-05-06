I had a funny feeling after watching the SNP party political broadcast during this election.

I felt saddened in a way I found hard to put my finger on at first. It highlighted the problem I see in Scottish politics.

We have good ideas, and good politicians, but we never get the chance to see them tried out.

Across Scottish politics we have some fantastic and innovative policies, people, and ideas. There’s just no space for them to breath.

Take the current election. The Liberal Democrats are looking at fundamental reform of Early Years. Labour are looking at a jobs guarantee and employment creation scheme. These are genuinely interesting policies.

They're the sort of thing devolution is brilliant for. Same with broadband, infrastructure, and transport reform.

The Lib Dems are proposing a single, unified travel payment system – a UK first. There is no shortage of ideas.

The same goes for the people. Anas Sarwar is a fascinating guy and has experience which could serve our country well. That’s true of both serving MSPs and new candidates. Jackie Baillie is excellent in Dumbarton, while Molly Nolan is a standout candidate in the Far North.

But there's no space.

Instead of looking at these policies, and thinking about what to do with the powers we have, we've spent 14 years dominated by a party which only cares about independence and itself.

That's what came home to me watching that broadcast. Our education system is in the can. Our drug deaths are a national scandal. Our infrastructure is a mess, and our local government is gutted. And there's no chance of reform.



Instead, we're told that the SNP cares, to trust in the First Minister, and that better days may come eventually – but only if we vote for independence.

It would hurt less if there was a lack of ideas or talent. Then at least we could say that it was a national failing, or a general malaise. But it's not.

There's real talent, real thought, and real possibilities for change.

It’s just strangled by the government’s constitutional fetish.

Instead of systemic reform, we see the rebranding of some of the more gimmicky parts of Scandinavian social programmes, while gutting the local government infrastructure which makes those programmes work. We see cosmetic posturing and electoral bribes.

We see promises of a brighter future after independence, when we can do “everything”, when they've done nothing after devolution with what we have.

We're stuck in stasis. Endlessly being told that the SNP cares, that “there is only one way” to fix things, and that rather than demanding better, we need instead to blame others.

And it's frustrating, because we have so much potential for positive change. But instead, we have a government focused on its own obsessions.

It would be easier to bear if there wasn't an alternative. But there is. It is heartbreaking to know how unlikely it is that we'll see it, instead getting landed with five more years of false promises and an ongoing national psychodrama.

In the meantime, I'll carry on worrying if my uncle and gran will get the welfare provision they need. I'll talk to colleagues and friends worried about their jobs. And when I go to my home village, I'll realise that we still haven't gotten the road fixed, or the school expanded.

That's the kicker. Being told that there's only one way to fix my country, when we've only seen it fade away. And being told that there's no alternative, or no other way of fixing our problems than independence and the SNP.

It's quietly, intensely devastating.

We might get another advert. We might get told the government cares, that they regret certain things, but that we can be better after independence. But nothing will change. Because in that worldview, nothing can change. Until independence happens, all they offer is “caring”.

We have urgent problems, here and now. Our literacy rates are declining. Our healthcare system is failing. Our infrastructure is on the uppers, and thousands of families worry about their welfare and the welfare of those we love.



And we're just told to trust in the party which cares, and wait for independence.

Because it's not like there's an alternative, right? Right?

14 years of abstraction and waste. Quietly devastating.



“There is only one way.”

Tell that to the people who don't have the means to hope or the time to wait.

Lewis Thomas is a 22-year-old student and member of the Liberal Democrats