If we must meet our friends and family outside in the cold and wind, it has to be worthwhile. I’ll need a generous slice of rhubarb and strawberry pie with a double dollop of whipped cream and loose-leaf tea made in a pot, served in a china cup.

Ingredients

600g rhubarb

2 tablespoons muscovado sugar

Zest of an unwaxed lemon and a squeeze of juice

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

10 strawberries

For the pastry

180g self-rising flour, sieved

60g ground almonds

90g caster sugar

Pinch of salt

120g cold unsalted butter, cubed

1 free range egg yolk

3- 4 tablespoons iced water

A little milk to wash.

A 26-28cm oven-proof plate, well buttered

Prepare the filling

Wash and trim the rhubarb and cut into pieces. Place in a saucepan with the sugar.

Simmer on a low heat until the rhubarb softens and collapses.

Add the lemon zest, a squeeze of lemon juice and the grated fresh ginger. Taste and add more sugar if needed. Set aside to cool.

Make the pastry

Mix all the dry ingredients into a large bowl. Add the chopped butter and use your fingers to rub the butter through to form a soft crumb. Beat the egg yolk and, using a knife, fold it into the mixture.

Add the cold water, a tablespoon at a time, using floured hands to bring the mixture together to make a firm dough.

Wrap in cling film and set aside for 15 minutes in the fridge. Pre-heat oven to 190C/gas mark 5.

Prepare a floured work surface. Divide the pastry into two. Roll the first ball into a round using the plate as a template.

Roll it onto the rolling pin then onto the plate, pressing the edges down gently.

Prick the pastry with a fork. Use a slotted spoon to spread the rhubarb over the pastry piling it towards the middle leaving the edges free, leaving behind any excess juice. Hull and quarter the strawberries and arrange on top of the rhubarb. Add a few dots of butter. Use a little milk to moisten the edges of the pastry.

Roll out the remaining dough and carefully cover the pie.

Use your finger and thumb to seal the edges of the pie and paint with the remaining milk.

Bake on a large baking tray for 40-45 minutes until it is golden and crispy.

If it is browning too much cover with a greaseproof paper to finish the baking.

Scatter with caster sugar and cool before serving.