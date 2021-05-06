Police have cordoned off a street outside a polling station after a man was reportedly stabbed.

Posts on social media showed several police vehicles outside the Martyrs' Church on Broomlands Street in Paisley, Renfrewshire.

Officers were called to the scene just after 9am.

A 50-year-old man has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police Scotland have confirmed that the incident is not election related and is being treated as a serious assault.

Renfrewshire Council has confirmed that voters are still able to access the church in order to cast their votes in today's poll.

A picture from the scene shows at least three police cars and three vans.

Buses are being diverted to nearby Well Street.

A 26-year-old man’s been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Ian Ross from CID said: “This has been a targeted attack, with the two individuals known to each other, and one is now in a very serious condition in hospital.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the attack, has dash cam or CCTV footage, to get in touch via 101, quoting reference number 0666 of 6 May 21.”

Polling stations opened at 7am on Thursday and will close at 10pm, in an election which could be crucial in determining Scotland’s future within the UK.

Some voters had to battle snowy conditions to get to their polling station, with wintry weather in parts of the north amid a Met Office yellow weather warning for snow across much of the Highlands, Grampian and down towards the central belt.

And just as coronavirus has impacted the election campaign, it will also affect the time it takes for all the votes to be counted.

The need for social distancing, with fewer staff able to physically count the ballot papers, means there will be no overnight counts.

Votes will instead start being counted at 9am on Friday, with some of the constituency seats declared later on the same day.

The results of the remaining constituencies, along with the results of the eight regional list areas, will be declared on Saturday.