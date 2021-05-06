THE ROYAL Navy’s team of bomb disposal experts based at HM Naval Base Clyde are to receive the Freedom of Orkney in recognition of their outstanding work.

Royal Navy Clearance Divers have long established links with Orkney going back at least 40 years.

Not only has Northern Diving Group and their predecessors helped keep the population safe by providing expert help in disposing of historic ordnance washed up on the island’s extensive coastline, but they have also been involved in commemorating those lost during the sinking of HMS Royal Oak at Scapa Flow, helping to maintain Orkney’s history and heritage.

The 39-strong team of divers, stationed at the Royal Navy’s Base in Scotland, HM Naval Base Clyde, also provide bomb disposal expertise to other communities across the length and breadth of Scotland, as well as Northern England and Northern Ireland.

The team covers a coastline of over 12,000 miles and in 2020 they attended some 140 call outs across their area of responsibility, maintaining military aid to civil authorities even during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

When not on task, members of the Northern Diving Group are also involved in commemorating the lives lost during the sinking of HMS Royal Oak.

The battleship was torpedoed by a German U-Boat at Scapa Flow on October 14, 1939.

HMS Royal Oak

Tragically 833 sailors lost their lives in the attack with the wreck of the ship now a designated war grave.

Northern Diving Group’s predecessor unit dived down to recover the ship’s bell in 1982 and since then have annually dived to the wreck to replace the White Ensign in commemoration of the dead.

There is also a memorial service each year where the ship’s bell is rung to remember those who gave their lives, with this year’s service held at Faslane, rather than on Orkney, due to Covid restrictions.

Captain Chris Smith, Naval Regional Officer Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Orkney Islands Council has honoured the Northern Diving Group in this way.

“The Royal Navy’s association with Orkney is a very special one and transcends both the many historical events that have happened in these waters, but also through our contemporary operations around Orkney, including the safe disposal of old ordnance.

“We are indebted for the friendship and support shown by the community over many years.”

Members of Orkney Island Council met on Wednesday to discuss the proposal to grant the Royal Navy divers the Freedom of the Island, which was passed unanimously by the 20 elected members present at the meeting.

“Northern Diving Group are hugely honoured that the nomination for the Freedom of Orkney has been approved by the Council,” said Lieutenant Commander Mark Shaw, the Commanding Officer of Northern Diving Group.

“I am very aware that this type of award is not often issued and reserved for individuals or organisations with particularly close links with Orkney.

"To be only the twelfth recipient of the Freedom of Orkney is a distinct privilege and both myself and the team at NDG are very much looking forward to receiving the Freedom.”