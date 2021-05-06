Scots will today cast their vote in the most important Holyrood election yet on what has been dubbed "Super Thursday"

A record number of people have already cast their ballots - with more than a million having registered to vote by post in Scotland.

However, millions will still head to vote for their preferred party as the polling stations will stay open until 10pm on Thursday but under new Covid guidelines.

Many rules and regulations are already in place for when you go to vote so we have outlined what you need to know.

Here's what you can and cannot do at the polling station

How do I find my polling station?





If you have registered to vote you should have received a polling card in the post.

This card will have your polling number and the address for where you cast your vote - your polling station.

Alternatively, you can check here.

To vote, you have to turn up at the polling station between 07:00 and 22:00 today.

Do I need to bring my polling card?





No, you do not have to bring your polling card when you vote.

However, this can speed up the process when you are there.

What if I have not received my card?





If your card has not turned up and you do not know where your polling station is, you can contact your local authority's election office.

Will polling stations be Covid safe?





Yes, polling stations will be Covid safe.

There will be extra signs, plastic screens, one-way systems, and hand sanitiser in place.

Do I need to wear a face-covering?





Yes, everyone is asked to wear a face-covering inside the polling station.

However, the Electoral Commission says no-one will be turned away if they refuse to wear one.

What if I cannot turn up on the day?





It is too late to apply for a postal vote.

However, you can still apply for an emergency proxy vote. if one of the following has happened since the deadline.

Can I sign my ballot paper?





Yes but if your name is identifiable, your the vote will not count.

Can I tell my social media followers how I voted?





Yes but you cannot take a picture of the ballot paper or you could get a fine of up to £5,000, or six months in prison.

Should I bring my own pen or pencil?





Voters are asked to bring their own pen or pencil, to keep the process as hygienic as possible.

But some pencils should be available in the polling station, for those who forget.

Are pets allowed?





No, animals, apart from assistance dogs, are not usually allowed in polling stations.

Can I wear political clothing?





Yes, but campaigning inside polling stations is not permitted.

Can I vote if I've been drinking?





Yes as long as you are not disruptive.

Can I take a selfie?





The Electoral Commission advises against this because it risks accidentally giving away how someone else voted.

But people are welcome to share photos taken outside a polling station "to encourage your friends and family to vote".

Can I discuss the candidates?





No, political discussion is banned inside polling stations.

Staff will intervene if they hear any chat about candidates or parties.

Can my children come?





Bringing children to the polling station is encouraged, because it is seen as educating them about democracy.

But a child is not allowed to mark your vote on the ballot paper.

Can I spoil my ballot paper?





Some people deliberately spoil their vote - for example, by writing a message on the ballot paper as a protest.

These are recorded but do not count for or against any candidate.

Is voting compulsory?





No - it is entirely up to you whether or not you vote.

Who counts the votes?





Local councils recruit the presiding officer and staff to conduct the ballot, count the votes and process the postal votes.

When will I know who won the election?





The first councils will be counted overnight into early Friday morning.

But making the process Covid-secure means the results will probably take much longer than usual - possibly as late as Monday in some areas.

Can I have help if I am disabled?





The presiding officer can mark the paper for you, or a close adult family member or another eligible voter, such as a support worker, can accompany you.

People with a visual impairment can request a device that lets them mark their own ballot paper. A large-print version should also be available.

Polling stations are selected for accessibility. But if a voter cannot enter, the presiding officer may take the ballot paper to them.

For help, call the Electoral Commission on 0333 103 1928.