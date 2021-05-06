The Balmoral in Edinburgh is set to appear in a new Channel 5 documentary series, featuring never-before-seen access to one of the most iconic hotels in the world.

The Rocco Forte hotel has opened its doors to cameras, giving viewers a glimpse behind the scenes of an Edinburgh landmark as staff deliver 24/7 luxury.

Located at Edinburgh’s most prestigious address, No 1 Princes Street, The Balmoral began life as a grand railway hotel in 1902, and over the last 119 years has welcomed royals, holywoods stars and best selling authors to its 187 contemporary rooms and suites.

But now it will give viewers exclusive access in the four-part series, called 'Inside The Balmoral: Scotland's Finest Hotel', as it follows the team at at the hotel throughout 2020 as they navigate through the challenges and triumphs of a truly extraordinary year.

The first episode, which premieres on Friday, May 21 at 7pm, starts with hosting some mighty sporting rivals - the entire French national rugby team and its 100-strong entourage.

Throughout the series the team prepare for VIP arrivals, travel across glens and dales in search of the finest products and celebrate world recognised achievements in one of the most challenging years in the hotel’s history.

We meet many characters from the kitchens to concierge and see visits from Sir Rocco Forte, Chairman of Rocco Forte Hotels, and his sister Olga Polizzi, Director of Design at Rocco Forte Hotels as they support the team throughout some exciting projects.

READ MORE: Scottish tourism soaring as UK travellers head north for Spring Bank Holiday

Richard Cooke, General Manager of The Balmoral, said: “Over the past year we welcomed a film crew into the hotel to capture a year in the life of The Balmoral.

"Along with the hospitality industry throughout the world, we could never have imagined what was ahead.

“For me, this documentary is about the people who give The Balmoral personality - our guests, the many suppliers who work with us and our incredible team, the custodians of our beautiful property.

"I’m truly delighted to see their genuine character shine through each episode, demonstrating their love for hospitality and world-class service.”