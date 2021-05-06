Police are searching for the driver of a quad bike who fled the scene of a road crash that has left a man with "serious" head injuries.
The incident happened around 6.45am on Thursday on the roundabout at Kenilworth Avenue in the centre of Wishaw, near the junction with Lammermoor Terrace.
A 36-year-old man, the passenger of the quad bike, has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries.
Police say the rider of the bike initially stopped but them made off. Enquiries are ongoing to trace him.
Appeal following serious crash – Wishaw— Lanarkshire Police (@Lanarkshire_Pol) May 6, 2021
We are appealing for info on a crash, 6.45am this morning involving a quad bike on the roundabout at Kenilworth Avenue, Wishaw. Call 101 if you can help, quoting Inc 0428 of 6/5/21 More: https://t.co/H9HBWALvTp pic.twitter.com/KFcXJOr6Sh
Sergeant Scott Sutherland, of the road policing unit, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the quad bike either before or after the incident.
“In particular, if you have dash-cam footage that may help with our investigation then please get in touch.
“If you can help please contact us on 101, quoting incident 0428 of Thursday, 6 May, 2021.”
