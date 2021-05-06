In two weeks’ time we will assemble Scotland’s diversity community as we bring our conference virtually to our delegates for the second year running.

We cannot shy away from the conversation about how inclusive and diverse our workplaces are.

We know that organisations want to do the right thing. They recognise that diversity and inclusion is good for business, it helps to foster successful teams and enables all individuals to achieve their ambitions.

This is why The Herald and GenAnalytics Diversity Conference sponsored by BAE Systems, CMS, Diageo and J.P.Morgan, will continue these discussions for the fifth consecutive year as we bring together organisations, companies, workplaces and individuals who are leading the way in promoting and supporting greater diversity and equality.

We will hear from an array of industry leaders and those with lived experience as we discuss a range of topics throughout our full day conference.

Matt Evans, Managing Director, Recruitment at J.P. Morgan will be opening the day and Lynne Connolly, Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion for Standard Life Aberdeen will be providing a keynote on the journey of a Diversity & Inclusion practioner.

Dorileen Forbes, Occupational Health Wellbeing Programme Manager, Diageo will be joined alongside Charlene Sweeney, Associate Director, BIG Partnership to discuss Employee Wellbeing and Inclusion.

Our afternoon panel discussion, which includes Mike Douglas, Director at Age Scotland will discuss how companies keep inclusion at the heart of their decision making.

Our last panel session will highlight Race Equality and our two panel members Enoch Adeyemi, Founder of Black Professionals Scotland alongside Aneela McKenna, Diversity, Inclusion and Well-being manager, Scottish Parliament are set to bring varying angles of discussion to the debate.

In addition, we will be hearing from Connie Crawford from KPMG, Michel Hilferty of City Building, Odro Technical Success Manager, Meghan Logue and Development Worker at the Scottish Commission for People with Learning Disabilities, Cameron Smith, as they come together for a panel discussion on the reality of working during a pandemic.

It is important to open up our conference to hear from those with lived and varied experiences, as we discuss inclusion during our working life over the past 12 months.

Our exhibition areas, networking platform and live panels will enable our delegates to interact with practioners, diversity leads and each other while sharing practical examples of what has worked and what has not to take back to their own organisations.

Scotland’s Diversity Conference which is supported by BAE Systems, CMS, Diageo & J.P. Morgan will take place on 20 May and is an event that you do not want to miss.

Registration is free, with further speakers to be announced. For more information visit http://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/the-diversity-conference/ or contact Nina.Holmes@newsquest.co.uk.